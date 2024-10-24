Savannah James Uses Kendrick Lamar’s “Not Like Us” For Instagram Story Featuring LeBron & Bronny

Is Savannah James throwing shade?

Recently, Savannah James took to her Instagram Story to share a sweet photo of herself alongside LeBron and their kids. This post might appear to be innocent enough. Social media users were quick to notice, however, that it was accompanied by Kendrick Lamar's track "Not Like Us." The post has now been deleted.

The choice of song was interesting on Savannah's part, considering some of the rumors surrounding her husband in recent months. It's been speculated that Drake has beef with LeBron and Savannah, and while this is unconfirmed, LeBron has been spotted on various occasions rapping along to Kendrick's Drake diss tracks, attended the Pop Out, and more. Savannah was even seen rocking a pgLang t-shirt at the Olympics. This then led to theories that she too has issues with the Toronto rapper

A few weeks ago, Drake also unfollowed LeBron, along with Metro Boomin, Joe Budden, DeMar DeRozan, Playboi Carti, and Kendrick Lamar. While this didn't totally confirm the rumors, it certainly fueled them, and even potentially earned a response from LeBron. The Lakers Daily Twitter account posted footage of LeBron warming up to Drake's music the day after reports of the unfollow surfaced, which may or may not have been related.