LeBron James Spotted Dancing To Kendrick Lamar's Drake Diss "Not Like Us"

LeBron James is a big rap fan. LeBron can be seen on various Instagram stories over the years, repping many a different artist, rapping their songs, and enjoying their music. LeBron seems to have a good relationship with both Drake and Kendrick Lamar. The Drake Kendrick beef is making people pick sides. Athletes like tennis stars Naomi Osaka and Coco Gauff have both sided with the Compton rapper. It seems everyone is realizing that Drake lost the feud. Now King James has been spotted having a good time dancing to Kendrick Lamar's Drake diss "Not Like Us.

Kendrick Lamar has even name-checked LeBron in his flurry of disses aimed at the Toronto rapper. On Kendrick's "Meet The Grahams," he rapped, “Ayy, LeBron, keep the family away, hey, Curry, will you keep the family away?" With all the allegations against Drake, Kendrick urges the athletes who have had close ties to Drizzy to be careful. LeBron was previously seen jamming to Kendrick and Futures track "Like That," the song that started everything, during his warm-ups in the play-in tournament. LeBron has now been spotted two-stepping the night away to Kendricks's mega-hit diss.

LeBron Dancing To "Not Like Us"

It is safe to say LeBron James approves of Kendrick Lamar's viscous and bumping "Not Like Us." Drake and fans were clamoring for Kendrick to make something people could dance to, and he did just that. Now King James is hitting a slight jig at the expense of his once close associate, Drake. LeBron is also hilariously trying to look like he is in all black and a hat, but we all know it's him. It is probably in his best interest to cut ties with Drake anyway since he is the face of the Los Angeles Lakers. Lamar is a Laker fan and is from Compton, so it only makes sense.

LeBrons future in LA is up in the air. They are going to try and do everything they can to retain the King's services. The Kendrick Lamar-Drake feud seems like it has a definitive winner. No one is really stepping out there to defend Drake. The only thing that can turn the tide is another diss from Drizzy. Nevertheless, we know that one diss from Drake means two are on the way from Mr. Lamar.

