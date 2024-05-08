LeBron James And JJ Redick Clown Colin Cowherd Over Backwards Hat Comments

LeBron James and JJ Redick have been collaborating on their fantastic Mind The Game podcast. The NBA legend and NBA veteran discusses basketball in an in-depth way, giving fans an idea of the behind-the-scenes intricacies of the game. They dissect specific plays and break down what makes players like Steph Curry so good. If you know anything about LeBron, then you know he has plenty of detractors. Haters are going to hate you, especially when you have been great for that long. It's expected for LeBron, but now JJ Redick has caught a stray from Colin Cowherd.

When JJ Redick, an ESPN commentator, found himself in the center of Colin Cowherd's protracted backward hat rant, he couldn't help but chuckle. Cowherd, for years, has been a proponent of the idea that if you wear a backward hat, you aren't a serious person. He primarily used to talk about Matt Stafford, when he played quarterback for the Detroit Lions, who wore a backward hat when he was not in the game. Now Cowheards law of hats has hit JJ Redick, and he and LeBron find it hilarious.

LeBron James and JJ Redick have a Good Laugh At Colin Cowherd

Cowherd offered commentary on the most recent edition of Redick's podcast with LeBron James on The Herd on Wednesday. Because Redick had his hat on backward during the interview, the radio host said that he "looks like a guy that's gonna move my couch." Cowherd continued, saying it's a bad look for somebody who wants to be an NBA coach. JJ replied with a dismissive “lol.” Then his pod teammate LeBron joined in with his tweet, posting two current head coaches in the NBA wearing backward hats.

JJ Redick is on the shortlist of candidates for the Lakers head coaching job after Darvin Ham was fired last Friday. Redick has had teams like the Charlotte Hornets reach out and want to interview him for their coaching positions. Whatever the case, JJ might make a good NBA coach. His relationship with one LeBron James might get him in the door for the Lakers.

