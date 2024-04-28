LeBron James Erupts On Darvin Ham As Lakers Beat Nuggets With Caleb Williams Sitting Courtside

LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers were finally able to beat the Denver Nuggets on Saturday, ending an 11-game losing streak against the defending NBA champions. The first overall pick in this week's NFL Draft, Caleb Williams, sat courtside for the game. With the win, the Lakers extend their playoff hopes to at least another game, although no team in history has come back down 0-3.

“We get another opportunity to go play one more game, and if we win, come back and play another one and keep moving from there,” Lakers guard Austin Reaves said afterward. “Odds aren’t stacked in our favor, but anytime we can keep ourselves floating above water and give ourselves an opportunity to do something special, we’re up for the challenge.”

LeBron James Reacts To An Out Of Bounds Call

Los Angeles, CA - April 27: LeBron James #23 of the Los Angeles Lakers reacts after going out of bounds against the Denver Nuggets in the first half of game 4 of a first-round NBA playoff basketball game at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on Saturday, April 27, 2024. (Photo by Keith Birmingham/MediaNews Group/Pasadena Star-News via Getty Images)

The win comes despite a heated viral exchange between LeBron James and Lakers coach Darvin Ham in the fourth quarter. As James went for a steal against Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, the former Laker threw the ball out of bounds, but referees called it Nuggets ball. James wanted Ham to challenge the ruling, but he refused. After the game, Ham told reporters: “We deserved this tonight. We’ve just got to bottle it up and keep pushing and understand it can be our time. Why not us? Every new game is a new opportunity to be more competitive and more together and more selfless.”

LeBron James Furious After 4th Quarter Call

Game 5 between the Lakers and Nuggets will tip-off in Denver on Monday night. Be on the lookout for further updates on the NBA Playoffs on HotNewHipHop.

