Charles Barkley Goes Off On Pelicans, Says They Deserve Galveston Instead Of Cancun

Charles Barkley went on a scathing rant about the New Orleans Pelicans following the team's third-straight NBA Playoff loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder. Appearing on the Inside the NBA broadcast, the Hall of Famer joked that they don't deserve a trip to Cancun in the offseason and instead, they should head to Galveston, Texas. The viral jokes left Shaquille O'Neal unable to control his laughter.

"That dirty a** water," Barkley said of the city. "We're not even going to send them to Cancun. We're gonna send them to Galveston, where that dirty a** water be washed up on the shore. You people think they're at the beach. We're not gonna send you to Cancun. Y'all drive your a** down to Galveston. They didn't even try man. We're not giving them no plane ticket to the beach. We send their a** to Galveston, Texas, right where that dirty washed up on the beach. They can't even get in the water."

Brandon Ingram Reacts To A Call During Pelicans' 3rd Loss

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - APRIL 27: Brandon Ingram #14 of the New Orleans Pelicans reacts to a no-call during the third quarter in Game Three of the first round of the 2024 NBA Playoffs against the Oklahoma City Thunder at Smoothie King Center on April 27, 2024, in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images)

The Pelicans have been struggling to overcome the Thunder after losing their star player, Zion Williamson, to injury during their play-in-game loss against the Los Angeles Lakers. On Saturday, they fell 106-85 to OKC, dropping them to 0-3 in the series. Game 4 will be played on Monday night. If the Pelicans can't grind out a win, their playoff run will end that night.

Charles Barkley Can't Take Anymore From The Pelicans

