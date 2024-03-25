Draymond Green Doesn't "Give A Damn" About The Rockets

Draymond Green has long been known as one of the more outspoken NBA players. Sometimes, that leads to trouble, and other times, it leads to just some good old-fashioned smack talk. Green's latest quote can be put under the label of some good smack talk. When asked about if he is keeping up with how the Houston Rockets were doing each night, Green kept his answer simple, he don't give a damn.

The statement was quick and efficient for the point that Green was trying to make to the media. The Rockets are in a tightly contested battle with the Golden State Warriors for the final spot in the NBA Playoffs on the Western Conference side. However, Green wasn't sharing any insight he may have about how he and his team feel about what the Rockets are doing. Which is actually the right attitude to have. Check out the clip of Green's statement below.

Draymond Green Only Worried About His Team's Playoff Push

The Rockets trail the Warriors by just one game for the coveted final playoff spot. As tensions grow higher, every game matters from here until the rest of the season. The Warriors will play the Rockets just one more time in the regular season. The meeting takes place on April 4th, when the Warriors will travel to Houston for the marquee matchup. A game that will be must see for all NBA fans.

So, just from Green's comments it's easy to see that this playoff push is starting to lie on the shoulders of the player's. Do you think the Warriors have one more playoff run in them. Or, will this current team need a much needed makeover to be more competitive next season? Let us know your opinion in the comment section. For the latest news in the NBA and sports, keep it right here with HNHH.

