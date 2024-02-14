Draymond Green Calls Out Kevin Durant

During a lengthy rant on The Draymond Green Show, Green called out his former teammate Kevin Durant. "[Nurkic] and Kevin [Durant] questioning my character before," Green said. "As if you're going to question somebody's character about a basketball game, as if this is not real life, as if that don't affect people's pockets. I think all of it was really cowardly… I think they all wack. Both of them. Everyone was questioning what I said to KD after the game… This is me. I do this. Been doing this. Gonna keep doing this. Which is the same thing I said in that Clippers game years ago. Been winning championships. Been doing this. Gonna keep doing this when you leave here. Didn't lie. Got fined a whole game check… Fast forward, wasn't a lie," Green said.

Furthermore, Green went after Durant's teammate, Jusuf Nurkic. During the same segment on The Draymond Green Show, the veteran Warrior went after comments that Nurkic made during their tense first meeting since Green's suspension last week. Green dismissed Nurkic's comments about his volatility by suggesting that the center was just made that Green had cooked him all game. Green consistently brought up how poorly Nurkic had performed in the matchup. However, fans were quick to point out that the stat line that Green was roasting was a "typical Draymond night".

Kevin Durant Responds To Story About Getting Flamed By A Rookie Moritz Wagner

Of course, Durant has a long history of beefs in the NBA. However, some are better known than others. Back in December, Durant continued his trend of social media savagery by responding to a podcast clip of Moritz Wagner. In the clip from Pardon My Take, Wagner explains how he accidentally flamed Durant during his rookie year. After drawing a foul, Wagner fired off a dismissive "You can't guard me", only to realize that he had just said it to Durant. "I think it was Durant, Draymond Green, and DeMarcus Cousins on the free throw line boxout talking sh-t to me. I was so shaken," Wagner explained. After the clip was published, Durant quote tweeted it, adding "I walked away from that game thinking, damn that rookie is an assh-le."

Durant, who recently passed Moses Malone to become the NBA's 10th all-time scorer, is absolutely cooking this season. He is currently averaging 28.3/6.6/5.7 a night at 35 years old. Meanwhile, Wagner, in his fourth year with the Magic, is putting up 11.2/4.5/1.2. While he is nowhere near the star that his brother Franz is, Wagner is a solid rotational piece for the Magic. He had over 60% field shooting last season.

