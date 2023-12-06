Kevin Durant Responds To Story About Getting Flamed By A Rookie Moritz Wagner

Kevin Durant has continued his trend of social media savagery by responding to a podcast clip of Moritz Wagner. In the clip from Pardon My Take, Wagner explains how he accidentally flamed Durant during his rookie year. After drawing a foul, Wagner fired off a dismissive "You can't guard me", only to realize that he had just said it to Durant. "I think it was Durant, Draymond Green, and DeMarcus Cousins on the free throw line boxout talking sh-t to me. I was so shaken," Wagner explained. After the clip was published, Durant quote tweeted it, adding "I walked away from that game thinking, damn that rookie is an assh-le."

Durant, who recently passed Moses Malone to become the NBA's 10th all-time scorer, is absolutely cooking this season. He is currently averaging 31/6.5/5.7 a night at 35 years old. Meanwhile, Wagner, in his fourth year with the Magic, is putting 13/4.3/1.2. While he is nowhere near the star that his brother Franz is, Wagner is a solid rotational piece for the Magic. He had over 60% field shooting last season.

Kevin Durant Roasts Anthony Edwards

However, as mentioned, Durant has been on something of a roll in terms of his online content recently. Durant was savage in his response to a question about whether he would wear Anthony Edwards' signature shoes. "Won’t EVER see me put a big toe in them Mfers," Durant wrote on X, formerly Twitter. Even more brutal was the fact that Durant was responding to a video of Edwards himself saying that Durant was the player he most wanted to see wearing his signature shoe.

The comments largely supported Durant's sharp sense of humor and unapologetic honesty. However, some people warned that Durant had best watch out as Edwards and the Timberwolves will "bake" Durant and the Suns. If that's the case, those fans will be waiting a while. The Suns and Timberwolves don't play again until April. Edwards is yet to respond to Durant's comments. Durant recently posed for a photoshoot involving Drake's own signature shoe. Maybe it's something about wearing a rival's shoe that Durant is opposed to.

