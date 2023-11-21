Kevin Durant Takes Aim At Sports Bettors After Messing Up Their Parlays

Kevin Durant is one of the best players in the entire NBA. Overall, he is someone who does not shy away from giving his opinion on a whole host of topics related to the game. However, not everyone has appreciated that. Some say he is chronically online. Others want him to focus more on basketball. Regardless, KD is very passionate about what he does, and that will never change. In fact, at this point, he will likely go down as one of the top 15 players to ever step on the court.

Unfortunately, this season especially, KD has had to deal with the increased presence of sports betting. There are millions of fans making parlays related to each NBA game. When these parlays don't hit, the athletes become the scapegoats. The issue here is that it is not the athletes' job to make other people money. Furthermore, some people are spending more money than they actually have. Recently, KD took aim at these bettors, and let them know he is not their employee.

Kevin Durant Speaks

"When I get ya paid, u don’t DM me and send a small percentage to my cashapp but when them parlays don’t hit, I’m every name in the book. Yall ain’t real," Durant said. The NBA superstar makes a good point here. It is also wild to see fans become this bold. However, they are doing this out of desperation. They feel entitled to some cash, even when the losses are entirely their own fault. It is a sad reality but that is the one we live in now.

