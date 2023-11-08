Drake Shares Heartfelt Message Following The Death Of 40’s Father, Donald Shebib

Recently, Drake took to Instagram to share a message following the passing of Donald Shebib. Shebib was a celebrated Canadian filmmaker, as well as the father of Noah "40" Shebib, one of Drake's close friends. He shared a photo of the two of them embracing one another alongside a heartfelt caption. “Don Shebib gave me one of my best friends in the world and we were able to build something that changed our lives and our city forever,” he wrote. “Long love the Don we will continue in your honour for as long as they allow us."

Shebib was pronounced dead at the age of 85 in Toronto over the weekend. His son shared a similarly emotional message on Instagram following the news. “I will always miss you my good friend [hand heart emoji] Until I see you again. Rest in Paradise [black heart emoji],” he captioned a carousel of sweet photos alongside his father. “Donald Shebib. The legendary Canadian Filmmaker. You deserve all your flowers. [black heart, flowers emoji].”

Drake Says "Long Love The Don"

The message for his late father isn't the only emotional post 40's shared recently, however. Last month, he penned a message denouncing the atrocities currently taking place amid the Israel-Palestine conflict. “I live in Canada,” he began an Instagram post. “One of the worlds most brutally violent colonial regimes. Still in active genocides against indigenous peoples. It’s hard to speak as I sit here benefiting from colonial violence to the highest degree."

"Believing in both the human rights of Palestinians and the right and need of a Jewish state has meant I have always had friends on both sides. And beyond the physical war, seeing them be pushed into extremism by such acts of violence is distressing,” he added. What do you think of Drake's heartfelt message following Donald Shebib's passing? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more news. R.I.P. Donald Shebib.

