Drake Shows Support For Noah “40” Shebib As He Deals With Health Issues

Drake’s creative partner, 40, hasn’t been feeling great lately. During a recent concert, the Canadian rapper encouraged his fans to send the OVO producer tons of love. Drake dedicated a moment at the Kia Forum to Noah Shebib, who he said has been dealing with health issues recently. “My brother hasn’t been feeling well,” he began. “I want to send him some love from this whole building because I believe that energy is exchanged.”

Hopefully, 40 was able to feel the crowd’s energy. The Toronto-based producer, who plays an integral role in Drake’s success, has worked closely with the rapper on each of his projects. Additionally, he’s also had a hand in Drake’s live shows. Unfortunately, the issues surrounding 40’s health have been consistent for quite some time. “I don’t know if you know much about 40 but 40 has been sick for a long time in his life. So what I want you to do is let’s make some noise, show some love to our brother 40. Of course, we love him,” he added.

Drake Shows Love To 40

Drake says 40 hasn’t been feeling well and asked the crowd on Sunday to show some love for him 🤍 pic.twitter.com/NOFKUon277 — Word On Road (@WordOnRd) August 15, 2023

Noah “40” Shebib was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis when he was 2. Over the years, he has been quite vocal about living with the auto-immune disease. In a documentary, 40 discussed his battle against MS. “When I was 21, I got diagnosed with multiple sclerosis. I learned a lesson in the hospital, which was that as long as I had at least one finger that still worked, no matter what the world took from me, I could play the keyboard and I could make music,” he said.

“All the things in my life just kind of pointed me in one direction. I’m here to play my part and to leave my impact, but from my perspective, I was a guest and I was really just looking to be accepted.” We’re keeping 40 in our thoughts and prayers at this time and hope that he feels better soon. Check out the clip from Drake’s concert above and sound off with your thoughts in the comment section below.

