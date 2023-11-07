Kevin Durant Poses For Drake’s New Nike NOCTA Collection

Kevin Durant is currently in the midst of a brand-new season with the Phoenix Suns. Overall, this is a season that could be make or break in terms of whether or not he ever wins another NBA title. The Suns are loaded up with talent, however, injuries have plagued the roster to start the season. Moreover, they have lost some games to teams like the San Antonio Spurs, which has led to quite a bit of concern over whether or not the team is any good. Needless to say, there are a lot of questions left unanswered.

Now, however, Kevin Durant seems to be trying to get into his modeling bag. In the Instagram post below, we can see Durant participating in a photoshoot for NOCTA. Drake's Nike imprint has made huge waves over the last few years. They have dropped a ton of dope collections, and now, they have another on the way. Below, you can see some snaps of the NOCTA basketball apparel which can be worn both on and off of the court.

Kevin Durant For NOCTA

In the photoshoot, Durant can be seen modeling these clothes, all while vacuuming up some cash. Overall, it is a pretty cool photo shoot that demonstrates the close relationship between Drizzy and KD. At this point, it will be interesting to see if we get more Durant x NOCTA campaigns. After all, KD is a player that fans will immediately recognize. Bringing him into the fold his huge cross-promotion, especially when you consider how KD also has his very own line with Nike.

If you are interested in these pieces, you can grab them now over at nocta.com. Tomorrow, these pieces will also be dropping over on the SNKRS App. Let us know what you think of this campaign, in the comments section below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world. We will always be sure to keep you informed.

