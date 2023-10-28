Nike NOCTA Glide “Bright Crimson” Just Dropped

The Nike NOCTA Glide, born from the creative collaboration between hip-hop superstar Drake and Nike, continues to make waves in the world of streetwear and sneaker culture. Its upcoming "Bright Crimson" colorway is the latest installment, set to further elevate the NOCTA brand. NOCTA, founded by Drake, is a fusion of fashion, function, and his distinct style. The brand's sneakers, like the NOCTA Glide, embody this spirit and have garnered a dedicated following. The "Bright Crimson" colorway is poised to turn heads, featuring bold and vibrant red accents that stand out against the sneaker's clean design. This release is not just about style but a representation of Drake's influence in both music and fashion.

The NOCTA Glide seamlessly combines fashion-forward aesthetics with comfort and performance. This makes it an ideal choice for those who seek a blend of urban style and everyday functionality. Sneaker enthusiasts are eagerly awaiting the "Bright Crimson" colorway, recognizing it as a fresh addition to the NOCTA lineup. As the NOCTA brand continues to resonate with fashion-savvy individuals, get ready to make a statement with the Nike NOCTA Glide in the dynamic "Bright Crimson" colorway, celebrating Drake's enduring influence in both music and fashion.

"Bright Crimson" Nike NOCTA Glide

Image via NOCTA

The sneakers feature a black sole as well as a clean crimson-speckled midsole that features chrome bubbles throughout. A crimson athletic material constructs the base of the uppers, with more vibrant overlays. The vibrant crimson theme continues with a black Swoosh on the sides, black laces, and black Nike branding on the tongues. The heels feature a black heel tab as well as a chrome tab nearer the midsole on the heels. Overall, this pair features a vibrant and clean all-crimson look.

More Photos

The Nike NOCTA Glide “Bright Crimson” is currently available for purchase. Also, the retail price of the sneakers is $160 while they are still in stock. Otherwise, you will have to turn to resellers. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

Image via NOCTA

Image via NOCTA

