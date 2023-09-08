Drake’s Nike NOCTA Glide “Black/White” Release Details

The Nike NOCTA Glide is the highly anticipated result of a creative collaboration between Nike and the iconic NOCTA brand, spearheaded by none other than the multi-talented artist Drake. As a seamless fusion of style and performance, these sneakers embody the essence of both entities involved. The NOCTA Glide holds a distinct allure, not just for sneaker enthusiasts but also for fans of Drake's music and fashion sense. The release timing adds an extra layer of excitement, as it coincides with the launch of Drake's newest album, "For All The Dogs." This synchrony between the album drop and the sneaker release promises a comprehensive aesthetic experience for fans and followers alike.

In terms of design, the NOCTA Glide doesn't disappoint. It combines Nike's technical prowess with Drake's unique sense of style, resulting in a sleek and fashionable silhouette. The sneakers offer both comfort and performance, making them suitable for athletic endeavors as well as urban streetwear. With the anticipation building for both the sneakers and Drake's latest musical masterpiece, fans are in for an exhilarating ride as they await the release of "For All The Dogs" and the accompanying NOCTA Glide sneakers.

"Black/White" Nike NOCTA Glide

These sneakers feature an icy blue translucent sole and a thick white midsole. Black and white carbon fiber constructs the uppers, with black mesh and a white Nike Swoosh. The sneakers have reflective features all over, so dark flash photography makes these sneakers look incredible. Also, the NOCTA logo can be found on the tongue and the insoles are also NOCTA branded.

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that Drake's Nike NOCTA Glide “Black/White” will be released on September 15th. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $160 when they drop. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

