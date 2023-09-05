Nike Air Zoom Drive x Drake’s NOCTA “White” Release Details

The Nike Air Zoom Drive is a modern athletic shoe that combines style and performance effortlessly. It demonstrates Nike’s commitment to innovation and design, catering to both everyday wear and intense workouts. With its sleek, contemporary look and a focus on comfort, it’s quickly become a favorite among athletes and sneaker fans. The Nike Air Zoom Drive not only elevates your athletic performance but also makes a bold fashion statement, making it a versatile choice for any occasion.

NOCTA is a collaboration between Nike and the Canadian rapper Drake. Launched in December 2020, NOCTA blends Drake’s love for sports, music, and style, reflecting his nighttime creative energy. This partnership has led to unique sportswear and footwear collections, including the Air Zoom Drive. The collaboration combines Drake’s unique style with Nike’s sports expertise, creating a blend of fashion and function. The result is a shoe that excels in performance and exudes urban sophistication, perfect for streetwear lovers.

“White” NOCTA x Nike Air Zoom Drive

The sneakers feature a very thin black rubber sole with some orange. A white midsole contains an air bubble for maximum comfort. All-white mesh and leather construct the uppers, with white laces completing the design. NOCTA branding can be found on the tongue and also on the heels. Perforations on the sides allow for breathability and more comfort as well. Overall, this pair has the hype of Drake and NOCTA to fuel it, but it is genuinely a great sneaker and has a clean colorway.

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Nike Air Zoom Drive x Drake’s NOCTA “White” will be released during the fall of 2023. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $165 when they drop. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

