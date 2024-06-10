Nike Air Zoom Drive x NOCTA "Black/White" Release Date Revealed

A release date has been set, and it's pretty close.

House of Heat reports that the Nike Air Zoom Drive x NOCTA "Black/White" will be released on June 14th. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $165 when they drop.

The sneakers showcase a black rubber sole paired with a matching black midsole. The uppers are crafted from durable black mesh and nylon, creating a robust silhouette. White accents highlight the sides and laces, adding a touch of contrast. While official images haven't been released yet, it's likely that Nike and Nocta branding will be featured on the tongues and heels. Overall, this pair offers a straightforward design in a classic colorway. This significant collaboration is sure to be a hit and is expected to sell out quickly.

This collaboration retains the Nike Air Zoom Drive’s performance-driven design , ensuring outstanding comfort and support. NOCTA's contemporary aesthetic adds a modern edge, making it a sought-after choice for those seeking a fusion of performance and style. With the NOCTA collaboration, the Nike Air Zoom Drive "Black/White" colorway emerges as a symbol of urban sophistication and athletic excellence. This partnership combines the best of sport and fashion, creating a must-have sneaker for style-conscious individuals and athletes alike.

