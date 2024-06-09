Bad Bunny x Adidas Gazelle Indoor “San Juan” Slated For This Month: First Look

BYBen Atkinson284 Views
Bad Bunny Most Wanted Tour Night Two - Atlanta, GA
ATLANTA, GEORGIA - MAY 15: (EDITOR'S NOTE: Image has been converted to black and white.) Recording artist Bad Bunny performs onstage during night two during his "Most Wanted" tour at State Farm Arena on May 15, 2024 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)
Bad Bunny is dropping a new Adidas sneaker.

Bad Bunny is set to release a new Adidas Gazelle Indoor sneaker in a "San Juan" colorway. Raised in San Juan, Bad Bunny draws inspiration from his vibrant hometown. The sneaker's design captures the colorful essence of San Juan, Puerto Rico. A stunning heavenly blue covers the upper, reminiscent of the city’s beautiful shoreline. Vibrant white details on the vamp, eyestays, and the iconic three stripes provide striking contrast. The gum sole adds a touch of classic style, completing the look. Bad Bunny's influence in the sneaker world continues to grow with this release.

The sneaker embodies the lively spirit of San Juan, blending Bad Bunny’s personal flair with Adidas’ timeless design. Fans of both Bad Bunny and Adidas will appreciate the thoughtful details and vibrant color scheme. The heavenly blue and white combination offers a fresh, eye-catching appeal. This release highlights Bad Bunny's ability to merge his musical influence with fashion. The "San Juan" colorway of the Adidas Gazelle Indoor is a tribute to his heritage and creativity. As anticipation builds, this sneaker promises to be a standout addition to any collection.

"San Juan" Adidas Gazelle Indoor x Bad Bunny

Image via janthonyoliveras

The sneakers feature a semi-translucent gum rubber sole and matching midsole. Also, the uppers of the sneakers are constructed from blue leather and suede. Further, the 3 stripes are white leather. Finally, the heels feature the "Miami" in the city's classic font. Overall, this sneaker is a huge collaboration and it's coming very soon.

More Details

Sneaker News reports that the Bad Bunny x Adidas Gazelle Indoor “San Juan” will be released on June 23rd. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be announced closer to when they drop. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

Image via janthonyoliveras

About The Author
Ben Atkinson
Ben Atkinson is a sneaker content writer at HotNewHipHop, with expertise in web content writing, digital marketing and search engine optimization (SEO). Ben’s love for sneakers began when he was 13. He founded Midwest Soles, his sneaker reselling business. He bought and sold hundreds of popular sneakers and learned everything there is to know about the sneaker market. He eventually combined his passion for sneakers with his passion for writing and started covering sneaker releases and valuable sneaker reselling information. Ben has previously written for Sneaker Flippers, managing the site’s email newsletter to over 15,000 engaged readers with a focus on enhancing the click/open rate to increase the sale conversion rate overall. On top of this, Ben would also create written content for the site with a view to increasing web traffic and online sales through SEO optimization. His favorite sneakers are the Air Jordan 1 ‘Bred’ and the Nike x Parra Air Max 1.
