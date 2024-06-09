Bad Bunny x Adidas Gazelle Indoor “San Juan” Slated For This Month: First Look

Bad Bunny is dropping a new Adidas sneaker.

Bad Bunny is set to release a new Adidas Gazelle Indoor sneaker in a "San Juan" colorway. Raised in San Juan, Bad Bunny draws inspiration from his vibrant hometown. The sneaker's design captures the colorful essence of San Juan, Puerto Rico. A stunning heavenly blue covers the upper, reminiscent of the city’s beautiful shoreline. Vibrant white details on the vamp, eyestays, and the iconic three stripes provide striking contrast. The gum sole adds a touch of classic style, completing the look. Bad Bunny's influence in the sneaker world continues to grow with this release.

The sneaker embodies the lively spirit of San Juan, blending Bad Bunny’s personal flair with Adidas’ timeless design. Fans of both Bad Bunny and Adidas will appreciate the thoughtful details and vibrant color scheme. The heavenly blue and white combination offers a fresh, eye-catching appeal. This release highlights Bad Bunny's ability to merge his musical influence with fashion. The "San Juan" colorway of the Adidas Gazelle Indoor is a tribute to his heritage and creativity. As anticipation builds, this sneaker promises to be a standout addition to any collection.

"San Juan" Adidas Gazelle Indoor x Bad Bunny

The sneakers feature a semi-translucent gum rubber sole and matching midsole. Also, the uppers of the sneakers are constructed from blue leather and suede. Further, the 3 stripes are white leather. Finally, the heels feature the "Miami" in the city's classic font. Overall, this sneaker is a huge collaboration and it's coming very soon.

Sneaker News reports that the Bad Bunny x Adidas Gazelle Indoor "San Juan" will be released on June 23rd. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be announced closer to when they drop.