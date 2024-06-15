Bad Bunny x Adidas Gazelle Indoor “San Juan” Gets Official Images

Bad Bunny's new sneaker is going to be a huge hit.

Bad Bunny is preparing to release a new Adidas Gazelle Indoor sneaker in the "San Juan" colorway. Inspired by his vibrant hometown, where he was raised, the design captures the colorful essence of San Juan, Puerto Rico. The upper is covered in a stunning heavenly blue, reminiscent of the city’s beautiful shoreline. Striking white details on the vamp, eyestays, and the iconic three stripes provide a vibrant contrast. Also,a classic gum sole completes the look, adding a touch of timeless style. With this release, Bad Bunny’s influence in the sneaker world continues to grow.

The sneaker embodies the lively spirit of San Juan, merging Bad Bunny’s personal flair with Adidas’ timeless design. Fans of both Bad Bunny and Adidas will appreciate the thoughtful details and vibrant color scheme. The heavenly blue and white combination offers a fresh, eye-catching appeal. This release underscores Bad Bunny's ability to blend his musical influence with fashion seamlessly. The "San Juan" colorway of the Adidas Gazelle Indoor is a tribute to his heritage and creativity. As anticipation builds, this sneaker is set to be a standout addition to any collection.

"San Juan" Adidas Gazelle Indoor x Bad Bunny

The sneakers feature a semi-translucent gum rubber sole paired with a matching midsole. Also, the uppers are crafted from blue leather and suede, creating a stylish and durable design. Additionally, the three stripes are in white leather. Further, the heels are adorned with "Miami" in the city’s iconic font. This highly anticipated collaboration is set to release very soon.

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Bad Bunny x Adidas Gazelle Indoor “San Juan” will be released on June 23rd. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be announced closer to when they drop. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

