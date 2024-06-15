Bad Bunny x Adidas Gazelle Indoor “San Juan” Gets Official Images

BYBen Atkinson50 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
SneakerHeader.001
Image via Adidas
Bad Bunny's new sneaker is going to be a huge hit.

Bad Bunny is preparing to release a new Adidas Gazelle Indoor sneaker in the "San Juan" colorway. Inspired by his vibrant hometown, where he was raised, the design captures the colorful essence of San Juan, Puerto Rico. The upper is covered in a stunning heavenly blue, reminiscent of the city’s beautiful shoreline. Striking white details on the vamp, eyestays, and the iconic three stripes provide a vibrant contrast. Also,a classic gum sole completes the look, adding a touch of timeless style. With this release, Bad Bunny’s influence in the sneaker world continues to grow.

The sneaker embodies the lively spirit of San Juan, merging Bad Bunny’s personal flair with Adidas’ timeless design. Fans of both Bad Bunny and Adidas will appreciate the thoughtful details and vibrant color scheme. The heavenly blue and white combination offers a fresh, eye-catching appeal. This release underscores Bad Bunny's ability to blend his musical influence with fashion seamlessly. The "San Juan" colorway of the Adidas Gazelle Indoor is a tribute to his heritage and creativity. As anticipation builds, this sneaker is set to be a standout addition to any collection.

Read More: Air Jordan 4 RM WMNS “Oxidized Green” Officially Revealed

"San Juan" Adidas Gazelle Indoor x Bad Bunny

Image via Adidas

The sneakers feature a semi-translucent gum rubber sole paired with a matching midsole. Also, the uppers are crafted from blue leather and suede, creating a stylish and durable design. Additionally, the three stripes are in white leather. Further, the heels are adorned with "Miami" in the city’s iconic font. This highly anticipated collaboration is set to release very soon.

More Photos

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Bad Bunny x Adidas Gazelle Indoor “San Juan” will be released on June 23rd. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be announced closer to when they drop. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

Image via Adidas
Image via Adidas

Read More: Air Jordan 1 High ’85 “Reverse Shadow” Coming Soon: New Images Revealed

[Via]

About The Author
Ben Atkinson
Ben Atkinson is a sneaker content writer at HotNewHipHop, with expertise in web content writing, digital marketing and search engine optimization (SEO). Ben’s love for sneakers began when he was 13. He founded Midwest Soles, his sneaker reselling business. He bought and sold hundreds of popular sneakers and learned everything there is to know about the sneaker market. He eventually combined his passion for sneakers with his passion for writing and started covering sneaker releases and valuable sneaker reselling information. Ben has previously written for Sneaker Flippers, managing the site’s email newsletter to over 15,000 engaged readers with a focus on enhancing the click/open rate to increase the sale conversion rate overall. On top of this, Ben would also create written content for the site with a view to increasing web traffic and online sales through SEO optimization. His favorite sneakers are the Air Jordan 1 ‘Bred’ and the Nike x Parra Air Max 1.
recommended content
Bad Bunny Most Wanted Tour Night Two - Atlanta, GASneakersBad Bunny x Adidas Gazelle Indoor “San Juan” Slated For This Month: First Look1.5K
2023 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 1 - Day 1SneakersBad Bunny x Adidas Gazelle Indoor First Photos870
Bad Bunny Most Wanted Tour - Louisville, KYSneakersBad Bunny x Adidas Gazelle Indoor Coming This Year2.2K
SneakerHeader.001SneakersAdidas Gazelle x Inter Miami Gets Official Images522