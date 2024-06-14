Air Jordan 1 High ’85 “Reverse Shadow” Coming Soon: New Images Revealed

BYBen Atkinson179 Views
Air Jordan XX Launch Party
DENVER - FEBRUARY 18: The Air Jordan logo at the Air Jordan XX Launch Party at Rise Nightclub on February 18, 2005 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)
A new take on the popular Shadow colorway.

The Air Jordan 1 High ’85 is set to make a strong statement with its upcoming "Reverse Shadow" colorway next summer. This new version flips the iconic "Shadow" color scheme, offering a fresh take on a classic look. The sneaker boasts a sleek black base, providing a bold foundation. Medium grey overlays add contrast, creating a striking visual effect. Crafted with premium materials, the Air Jordan 1 High ’85 ensures durability and style. The high-top silhouette offers excellent ankle support, making it perfect for both casual wear and athletic activities. The black and grey color combination is versatile, allowing the sneakers to pair well with various outfits.

The "Reverse Shadow" colorway maintains the essence of the original "Shadow" design while introducing a modern twist. The classic Nike Swoosh in medium grey stands out against the black backdrop, enhancing the overall aesthetic. Fans of the Air Jordan 1 series will appreciate the attention to detail and the quality craftsmanship of this release. As the summer release date approaches, anticipation grows among sneaker enthusiasts. The Air Jordan 1 High ’85 "Reverse Shadow" promises to be a sought-after addition to any sneaker collection, blending heritage with contemporary style.

"Reverse Shadow" Air Jordan 1 High ’85

The sneakers feature a black rubber sole with a clean sail midsole. Black leather constructs the base of the uppers, with medium grey leather overlays. Also, a medium grey swoosh is found on the sides, along with other leather details and the iconic Wings logo. Finally, more branding is found on the tongue. Overall, these sneakers feature a clean and cohesive color scheme in a great silhouette.

Sneaker News reports that the Air Jordan 1 High ’85 “Reverse Shadow” will be released sometime next summer. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $200 when they drop. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

About The Author
Ben Atkinson
Ben Atkinson is a sneaker content writer at HotNewHipHop, with expertise in web content writing, digital marketing and search engine optimization (SEO). Ben’s love for sneakers began when he was 13. He founded Midwest Soles, his sneaker reselling business. He bought and sold hundreds of popular sneakers and learned everything there is to know about the sneaker market. He eventually combined his passion for sneakers with his passion for writing and started covering sneaker releases and valuable sneaker reselling information. Ben has previously written for Sneaker Flippers, managing the site’s email newsletter to over 15,000 engaged readers with a focus on enhancing the click/open rate to increase the sale conversion rate overall. On top of this, Ben would also create written content for the site with a view to increasing web traffic and online sales through SEO optimization. His favorite sneakers are the Air Jordan 1 ‘Bred’ and the Nike x Parra Air Max 1.
