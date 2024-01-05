Air Jordan 1 High OG WMNS “Satin Shadow” Coming Next Holiday

The Air Jordan 1 High OG WMNS continues to make waves in the sneaker world, resonating with fans since its inception. The upcoming "Satin Shadow" colorway adds a fresh twist to this revered silhouette. Featuring a blend of satin and leather materials in shades of black and gray, this edition promises a sophisticated and versatile look that appeals to sneaker enthusiasts. Beyond its stylish appearance, the Air Jordan 1 High OG WMNS stands as a testament to innovation. Its original design, coupled with the iconic Nike Air cushioning, offered both comfort and performance.

The high-top silhouette ensured ankle support, catering to the needs of athletes and fashion-conscious wearers alike. The anticipation for the "Satin Shadow" colorway surges among sneaker fans eagerly awaiting its release. This iteration represents a fusion of classic design and modern aesthetics, adding a new dimension to the Air Jordan 1 High OG WMNS legacy. As the launch date approaches, excitement builds, highlighting the enduring charm and significance of this iconic sneaker in the ever-evolving sneaker culture.

“Satin Shadow” Air Jordan 1 High OG WMNS

The sneakers feature a black rubber sole with a clean white midsole. A grey satin base constructs the uppers with more black satin overlays. A grey Nike Swoosh and a black Wings logo adorn the sides of the shoes. The laces are black and tie in the whole theme that the sneakers have. It's important to note that these sneakers are released as a WMNS exclusive, meaning only women's sizing will be available when they drop.

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Air Jordan 1 High OG WMNS “Satin Shadow” will be released during the holiday of 2024. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $180 when they drop. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

