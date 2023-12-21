Air Jordan 1 High OG WMNS “Metallic Gold” Coming Soon

The Air Jordan 1 High OG WMNS stands out as a classic sneaker loved for its timeless design. Sneaker enthusiasts are eagerly awaiting the release of the "Metallic Gold" colorway. In this highly anticipated release, the shoe aims to showcase a captivating mix of metallic gold tones. Overall, this colorway promises to bring a bold and flashy look to the Air Jordan 1 High OG WMNS, adding a touch of glamour to the iconic silhouette. What makes the Air Jordan 1 High OG WMNS a standout choice is its iconic design coupled with comfort.

The shoe offers reliable support and cushioning, making it a popular choice for both style and performance. The introduction of the "Metallic Gold" colorway expects the sneaker to enhance its classic appeal with a luxurious and eye-catching twist. Nike's announcement of the "Metallic Gold" colorway for the Air Jordan 1 High OG WMNS has generated significant excitement among sneaker fans. For those seeking a blend of boldness and timeless style, this upcoming release is likely to become a coveted addition to collections, offering a dazzling and stylish option for any outfit.

“Metallic Gold” Air Jordan 1 High OG WMNS

Image via Nike

The sneakers feature a metallic gold rubber sole and a clean sail midsole. Also, black leather constructs the base of the uppers, with metallic gold leather overlays. Next, the iconic Air Jordan Wings logo is featured in black, right above the gold Nike Swoosh on the sides. Gold Nike Air branding is featured on the black tongue, and black laces complete the design. Overall, this pair features a clean and simple colorway that includes a simple black base with flashy gold overlays.

Nice Kicks reports that the Air Jordan 1 High OG WMNS “Metallic Gold” is releasing on February 14th, 2024. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $180 when they are released. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

