Air Jordan 1 High OG “Metallic Gold” Gets A First Look

The Air Jordan 1 High OG, an iconic sneaker, continues to capture sneakerheads' hearts. Its timeless design and legendary status make it a must-have in any collection. Soon, sneaker enthusiasts can look forward to the "Metallic Gold" colorway, set to drop. This new iteration flaunts a glossy, eye-catching gold finish on the overlays, while the classic white midsole and black outsole maintain the shoe's signature style. The Air Jordan 1 High OG, originally released in 1985, was the first signature sneaker for Michael Jordan, revolutionizing the basketball shoe game.

It's known for its high-top cut, Nike Air cushioning, and bold Swoosh logo. Its versatility in both style and comfort makes it a fashion statement beyond the basketball court. Whether you're on the court or on the streets, the Air Jordan 1 High OG remains a symbol of self-expression and athleticism. The "Metallic Gold" colorway is sure to turn heads and add a touch of luxury to your sneaker rotation. Overall, this pair features a clean 2-tone colorway that will be big when it drops. Be ready to snag a pair when they hit the shelves and make a bold fashion statement with this golden classic.

"Metallic Gold" Air Jordan 1 High OG

The sneakers feature a metallic gold rubber sole and a clean sail midsole. A black leather constructs the base of the uppers, with metallic gold leather overlays. The iconic Air Jordan Wings logo is featured in black, right above the gold Nike Swoosh on the sides. Gold Nike Air branding is featured on the black tongue, and black laces complete the design. Overall, this pair features a clean and simple colorway that includes a simple black base with flashy gold overlays.

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Air Jordan 1 High OG “Metallic Gold” is going to drop in the Fall of 2024. Also, the retail price is expected to be $180 when they release. Let us know what you think of this sneaker, in the comments section below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the sneaker world. We will be sure to bring you the biggest releases from the biggest brands.

