Air Jordan 1 High OG “Sky J Mauve” Officially Unveiled

The Air Jordan 1 High OG is a classic sneaker adored by fans for its timeless style and everyday wearability. It's a shoe that's been a hit for a long time, and it's not hard to see why. Now, here's some exciting news – the Air Jordan 1 High OG is gearing up for release in a stunning "Sky J Mauve" colorway. This fresh edition combines dreamy sky-blue tones with mauve accents, creating a look that's both elegant and eye-catching.

The Air Jordan 1 High OG is known for its simple yet iconic design, with a high-top silhouette that offers ankle support. It's perfect for pairing with your daily outfits while keeping your feet comfy. In summary, the Air Jordan 1 High OG is a must-have sneaker, and the upcoming "Sky J Mauve" colorway adds a touch of sophistication to this classic silhouette. Whether you're a sneakerhead or just want a stylish and comfortable pair of kicks, keep an eye out for these – they're sure to elevate your sneaker game and bring a fresh vibe to your wardrobe.

"Sky J Mauve" Air Jordan 1 High OG

Image via Nike

The sneakers feature a mauve rubber sole and a clean white midsole. A white leather constructs the base of the uppers, with mauve leather overlays. The iconic Air Jordan Wings logo is featured in white, right above the mauve Nike Swoosh on the sides. Mauve Nike Air branding is featured on the white tongue, and mauve laces complete the design. Overall, this pair features a clean and simple colorway that includes a simple white base with an elegant mauve overlay.

More Photos

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Air Jordan 1 High OG “Sky J Mauve” is going to drop on October 14th. Also, the retail price is expected to be $180 when they are released. Let us know what you think of this sneaker, in the comments section below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the sneaker world. We will be sure to bring you the most significant releases from the biggest brands.

Image via Nike

