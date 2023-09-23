Air Jordan 1 High OG “Satin Bred” On-Foot Photos

The Air Jordan 1 High OG is a very important sneaker that has made a big impact in both the sports and fashion worlds since it came out in 1985. Peter Moore designed this famous shoe, marking the first special shoe for Michael Jordan and often regarded as the inception point of sneaker culture. People love the Air Jordan 1 High OG because it has a classic design and you can wear it with lots of different outfits. Its high-top shape provides ankle support, and the use of quality leather ensures durability and a comfortable feel.

One of the new releases that everyone's excited about is the "Satin Bred" version of the Air Jordan 1 High OG. It takes the classic black and red colors but adds a satin finish to the top. This makes it look a bit fancier and more stylish. The Satin Bred version is a cool mix of classic and modern, and it's a must-have if you're into sneakers and fashion. To sum it up, the Air Jordan 1 High OG is a shoe that's really important in sneaker culture, and the "Satin Bred" version adds a fresh look to an already famous design. It shows that the Air Jordan line is still popular and can change while staying true to its roots.

"Satin Bred" Air Jordan 1 High OG

The sneakers feature a red rubber sole with a clean white midsole. Red and black satin construct the uppers, with black leather overlays as well. A vibrant red Jumpman and black Air Jordan Wings logo adorn the sides of the sneakers. Also, black laces and red Nike Air branding complete the design. Overall, these sneakers are classy and clean. The black and red combination is one that is incredibly popular and one that we will see from Jordan Brand for a long time. They release this sneaker exclusively for women, so it will only be available in women's sizing.

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Air Jordan 1 High OG “Satin Bred” is going to drop on October 18th. Also, the retail price is expected to be $180 when they release. Let us know what you think of this sneaker, in the comments section below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the sneaker world. We will be sure to bring you the most significant releases from the biggest brands.

