Air Jordan 1 High OG “Celadon” New Photos

The Air Jordan 1 High OG is a famous sneaker from Nike’s Air Jordan line. It was first released in 1985. The shoe is known for its classic design and high-top silhouette. The Air Jordan 1 High OG is popular among sneaker enthusiasts and basketball fans. Its timeless appearance and history make it a sought-after choice. The shoe’s sole provides good support for daily wear. With its iconic look, the silhouette appeals to both athletes and those who appreciate its style.

It’s often released in various colorways to suit different tastes. Nike’s dedication to sports and fashion is evident in the Air Jordan 1 High OG. The shoe’s recognizable logo and design contribute to its popularity. It’s suitable for both sports and casual occasions. Whether you’re a basketball player or someone who values classic style, the Air Jordan 1 High OG offers a mix of tradition and popular fashion. Its role in sneaker culture and sports history cements its place as a beloved choice.

Read More: Adidas Y-3 Qasa Hi “Team Rave Green” Officially Revealed

“Celadon” Air Jordan 1 High OG

Image via @prvt.selection

The sneakers feature a a dark green rubber sole and a clean sail midsole. The uppers feature a white leather base with olive green suede overlays. The laces match the leather base, as they are also white. The Nike Swoosh is a dark orange, adding a pop of color to the snekaers. More dark orange accents can be found near the the top of the sneakers. The sock liner is a lighter orange, and the tongue features light orange Nike Air branding. Overall, this sneaker features a colorful yet nicely toned-down color scheme that complements the silhouette.

More Photos

Sneaker Files reports that the Air Jordan 1 High OG “Celadon” is going to drop on December 23rd. Also, the retail price is expected to be $180 when they release. Let us know what you think of this sneaker, in the comments section below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the sneaker world. We will be sure to bring you the biggest releases from the biggest brands.

Image via @prvt.selection

Image via @prvt.selection

Read More: New Balance NB Numeric Tiago Lemos 1010 “Olive” Out Now

[Via]