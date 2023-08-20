Adidas Y-3 Qasa Hi “Team Rave Green” Officially Revealed

The Adidas Y-3 Qasa Hi is a high-top sneaker created in collaboration with Yohji Yamamoto. It belongs to the Y-3 line, known for its unique designs. The shoe features a distinctive sole and high-cut silhouette. The Adidas Y-3 Qasa Hi is favored for its avant-garde style. It has a minimalist design with the Y-3 logo on the tongue. The sneaker is often released in neutral colors. Appreciated for its high-fashion appeal, the Adidas Y-3 Qasa Hi attracts those who want a trendy and distinctive option. It’s a choice for fashion enthusiasts and individuals seeking edgy footwear.

The Y-3 collaboration highlights Adidas’ commitment to merging sportswear with high-end fashion. The Y-3 Qasa Hi’s unique silhouette and premium materials set it apart. With its artistic design and designer influence, the Adidas Y-3 Qasa Hi offers a bold choice for those seeking both style and individuality. Whether for a statement look or a casual outfit, this high-top sneaker brings a modern and unconventional touch. Its collaboration with Yohji Yamamoto adds an artistic edge to the sneaker world, elevating it beyond traditional sportswear and making it a distinctive choice for fashion-forward individuals.

“Team Rave Green” Adidas Y-3 Qasa Hi

The sneakers feature a white sole and midsole, which features a green tab with the Y-3 logo. Leather and synthetic materials construct the uppers, all in a vibrant green color. The sneakers feature wrap-like materials that keep the uppers snug. The laces are green as well and are much shorter than traditional sneakers. Overall, these sneakers are vibrant but comfortable at the same time. They are also currently available now on adidas.com.

Sneaker News reports that the Adidas Y-3 Qasa Hi “Team Rave Green” is available for purchase now. Also, the retail price of the sneakers is currently $400. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

