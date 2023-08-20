7 Trending Women’s Sneakers In 2023

Women’s sneakers have grown to an interesting place as of late. If you are a sneakerhead, you know that a lot of the best women’s sneakers on the market are actually nicer than men’s shoes. This is especially true of Air Jordans, where the women have been getting some truly incredible exclusives. However, there is more to the sneaker world than just Jordans. Having said that, we are taking a look at seven amazing women’s sneakers that are trending this year.

This post contains affiliate links. Please read our disclosure policy.

Adidas Samba “Sporty & Rich – Cream Blue”

Firstly, we begin our list with a gorgeous Adidas Samba. Although it isn’t a women’s sneaker per se, it still has a colorway that anyone can enjoy. From the creamy upper to the blue highlights, this shoe looks luxurious. When you throw in the gum outsole, you get a shoe that is packed with great contrasts. Overall, this is one you cannot go wrong with. (Image via Stadium Goods)

Adidas Samba OG Wmns “White/Wonder Clay”

Moving forward now, we have yet another Adidas Samba. However, this time around, we have a colorway that was made specifically for women. It contains a white upper with some pink on the three stripes, as well as the back heel. Overall, this is a simple yet effective colorway that works best in the Spring and the Summer. (Image via Stadium Goods)

Nike Dunk Low “Panda”

Overall, the Nike Dunk Low “Panda” is a truly fantastic and iconic shoe. Although it may not fit the women’s sneakers category, it definitely belongs on this list. There are plenty of women’s sizes available right now, and this is a shoe that appeals to everyone. From the white base to the black overlays, this is a sneaker that any consumer can recognize and appreciate. (Image via Stadium Goods)

Nike Vomero 5 “Photon Dust”

With the Y2K trend gaining so much traction, it should come as no surprise that the Nike Vomero 5 would appear on this list. No colorway fits the Y2K aesthetic better than the “Photon Dust” offering above. This shoe is mostly white with silver accents that are exhilarating. It’s a solid chunky runner that you should definitely consider if you’re craving something new. (Image via Stadium Goods)

Asics Gel Kayano 14 “White Midnight”

From there, we have the “White Midnight” color scheme of the Asics Gel Kayano 14. Interestingly enough, this is another sneaker that embodies the Y2K aesthetic. From the white to the silver, there is a lot going on here. Moreover, it is just a very cool chunky runner that a lot of people can appreciate. This looks good any time of the year. (Image via Stadium Goods)

Adidas Gazelle Indoor “Scarlet Cloud White”

Now, we bring you the Adidas Gazelle Indoor, which is a classic silhouette. The colorway above is simply called “Scarlet Cloud White,” and simply put, it looks fantastic. It is a fairly simple colorway as we get hit with a red upper and some white stripes on the side. Lastly, a gum midsole and outsole help bring it all together. (Image via Stadium Goods)

New Balance 530

Lastly, on our list, we have a nice and solid colorway of the New Balance 530. This is yet another chunky runner that can capture people’s attention. As for the colorway itself, it can be categorized by its use of white and navy blue. Overall, it comes together nicely, and we think this could be one of the best shoes out there for the summer months. (Image via Stadium Goods)

