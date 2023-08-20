Adidas Yeezy Slide “White Salt” First Look

The Adidas Yeezy Slide is a popular sandal created by Adidas in collaboration with Kanye West. Given the recent fallout between West and Adidas, they are offloading all of their Yeezy supply over the next few months. The sandal has a simple design, without laces or straps. It’s easy to slip on and off, making it convenient for casual wear. The Adidas Yeezy Slide is known for its comfortable fit and minimalist appearance. The sole provides cushioning, making it suitable for walking. The sandal is often released in neutral colors. People like the Adidas Yeezy Slide for its easy style and comfort.

It’s a favorite choice for those who want a relaxed and fashionable option. The sandal’s popularity extends beyond sneaker enthusiasts to those seeking practical footwear. Adidas’ partnership with Kanye West has resulted in sneakers like the Yeezy Slide that merge fashion and comfort. The sandal’s straightforward design and comfortable feel make it a versatile choice. With its focus on both style and convenience, the Adidas Yeezy Slide offers a straightforward option for daily wear. Whether you’re heading to the beach or just going out, this sandal provides a mix of comfort and modern fashion.

“White Salt” Adidas Yeezy Slide

Image via bigbucciband

The slides take on a slightly off-white colorway and bear that scheme throughout. A textured sole makes sure you are not slipping and the raised midsole keeps your feet secure. The Yeezy slides are famous for their comfort and their simple design. These will go with any outfit, or even just out by the pool. Stay tuned for when these will release.

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Adidas Yeezy Slide “White Salt” is releasing at a date that is not currently announced. Also, the retail price of the slides is unknown, but past pairs have retiled for $70. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

