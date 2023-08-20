Nike Air Max 90 “Volt/Soft Blue” Official Photos

The Nike Air Max 90, introduced in 1990, is a beloved classic sneaker cherished by many for its timeless style and comfort. With a visible Air cushioning unit in the heel, it ensures excellent impact absorption and support. Its leather and mesh upper offer durability and breathability, making it suitable for various activities. The Air Max 90 comes in a wide range of color options, effortlessly complementing different outfits. New colorways, like this “Black/Red” edition, are the reasons why the sneaker is still gaining popularity.

Whether you’re a sports enthusiast or a fashion-conscious individual, the Nike Air Max 90 remains a versatile and timeless choice, adored by sneaker fans of all ages. Its enduring popularity as a sneaker icon is a testament to its lasting appeal, embraced by generations for its exceptional style and performance. When you slip into a pair of Air Max 90s, you’re not just wearing sneakers; you’re donning a piece of sneaker history. Overall, this pair is definitely hot and is dressed in a clean colorway.

“Volt/Soft Blue” Nike Air Max 90

Image via Nike

The sneakers feature a tri-colored rubber sole, with volt green, black, and white. The midsole is a clean white with a grey detail that contains the Nike Air bubble. The uppers feature an off-white mesh base with blue and black leather overlays. The Nike Swoosh is dark blue and volt green details can be found throughout, including the Nike branding on the tongue and on the heel. Note that these are a women’s exclusive pair, meaning only women’s sizing will be available.

More Photos

Sneaker News reports that the Nike Air Max 90 “Volt/Soft Blue” is releasing at some time during 2023. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $130 when they release. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

