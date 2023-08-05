Nike Air Max 90 Gore-Tex “Medium Olive” Official Photos

The Nike Air Max 90 Gore-Tex is a popular sneaker known for its weather-resistant features. Combining the classic Air Max 90 design with Gore-Tex technology, it offers protection against the elements. The shoe’s upper is made from durable materials, ensuring long-lasting wear. With its comfortable fit and comfortable cushioning in the sole, the sneaker appeals to sneaker enthusiasts and those seeking a reliable option for various weather conditions. The Gore-Tex version of the Air Max 90 comes in various colorways, providing options for different styles.

Its performance and style make it a sought-after choice among those who value both functionality and fashion. As part of the Air Max family, the Nike Air Max 90 Gore-Tex continues to showcase its commitment to innovation and remains a beloved sneaker in the market. Whether for everyday wear or outdoor activities, the Nike Air Max 90 Gore-Tex delivers a combination of style, comfort, and protection. With its blend of durability and style, the Nike AM 90 Gore-Tex remains a reliable choice for sneaker enthusiasts looking for a versatile and weather-resistant option.

“Medium Olive” Nike Air Max 90 Gore-Tex

The sneakers feature an olive and maroon rubber sole with a light olive midsole that features an olive patch and an air bubble. Nike constructed the upper with very durable materials, showcasing different shades of olive and dark maroon. The Nike Swoosh can be found in light olive with the “Gore-Tex” logo beneath it. Also, the “Gore-Tex” logo can be found on the tongue, in a dark olive. Finally, the heels feature a light olive heel tab with black Nike Air branding.

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Nike Air Max 90 Gore-Tex “Medium Olive” is releasing at some point in 2023. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $160 when they release. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

