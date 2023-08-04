Jordan Why Not .6 “Multi-Color” Release Details

The Jordan Why Not .6 is a basketball shoe line associated with NBA player Russell Westbrook. It represents Westbrook’s fearless and competitive playing style on the court. The sneakers are known for their bold designs and vibrant colorways, reflecting Westbrook’s unique fashion sense. As a basketball star and a Jordan Brand athlete, Westbrook’s collaboration with the brand has led to the creation of popular and sought-after sneakers.

Jordan Brand designed the Jordan Why Not .6 for performance and style, catering to basketball players and sneaker enthusiasts alike. Westbrook’s partnership with Jordan Brand has helped elevate the popularity of the sneakers and solidify his position as one of the most influential athletes in the sneaker world. With its combination of performance and personality, the Jordan Why Not .6 continues to resonate with fans of both basketball and sneaker culture. Now fans are getting a new colorway, called “Multi-color,” of the sneakers.

“Multi-Color” Jordan Why Not .6

The sneakers feature a blue, pink, and green rubber sole with a thick white midsole. Also, the upper features, as described, have multiple colors throughout. The sneakers showcase blue, green, red, pink, and purple colors throughout. They have an upper with a zipper closure, offering extra support for basketball players. Multi-colored Jordan and Russell Westbrook branding can be found on the sides, heel, and tongue of the sneakers. Overall, this pair is definitely colorful and will definitely make a statement on the court. That being said, they are built with high-performance materials that will absolutely hold up on the basketball court.

More Photos

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Jordan Why Not .6 “Multi-Color” will release on August 9th. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $150 when they release. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

