Russell Westbrook has become an enigma among NBA circles. The former league MVP has all the talent a player can possess. However, along stops throughout his career, it seems that the former UCLA guard isn’t clicking with his team. Although it may look that way from a fan perspective, Westbrook’s teammates have the exact opposite feeling toward him. In fact, just about every former teammate of Westbrook can only sing his praises.

Thomas Bryant shared a locker room with Westbrook on two separate occasions. Once as a member of the Washington Wizards and as a member of the Los Angeles Lakers. The now NBA champion Bryant was recently asked about his opinion on Westbrook as a teammate. During an episode of “buckets,” Bryant explained what Westbrook meant to him as a teammate and how he helped his game. Check out the clip from the interview below.



Russell Westbrook Is A Locker Room Leader

"He’s one of the most brilliant, accepting guys that i’ve ever played with. With Russ he's always coming in with a great attitude, and he's always there for you.”



— Thomas Bryant talks about being teammates with Russell Westbrook 🫡🤝



Bryant knows what it’s like to be in a winning locker room. Having shared one with LeBron James and the Denver Nuggets on separate occasions. “He’s one of the most brilliant, accepting guys that I’ve ever played with. With Russ he’s always coming in with a great attitude, and he’s always there for you.” Bryant describes Westbrook the way any coach would describe one of their top players. A class act that will do whatever it takes for the team to be successful.

Westbrook’s reputation has been marred but rough stops with the Rockets and Lakers. However, it doesn’t feel like the players who have stood alongside him feel that way. So how did his reputation become that he is a selfish player? Could it be that fans just don’t enjoy his style of play? There’s no question that Westbrook has heard the remarks on his character. However, that hasn’t stopped him from giving his all every time he is on the floor. Please give us your thoughts on the Clippers star in our comment section. For the latest news in sports, keep it right here with HNHH.

