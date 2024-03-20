Nike LeBron 21 “Multi-Color” Releasing This May: Photos

The Nike LeBron 21 is set to turn heads with its upcoming "Multi-Color" colorway, showcasing a vibrant and eye-catching combination of blue, green, red, pink, and orange hues. This bold color scheme adds a dynamic and energetic flair to the silhouette, making it a standout choice for both on-court performance and off-court style. With its innovative design and cutting-edge technology, the LeBron 21 continues to push the boundaries of basketball footwear. Featuring a responsive Air Max unit in the heel and a Zoom Air unit in the forefoot, this sneaker delivers unparalleled cushioning and support.

As anticipation builds for the release of the "Multi-Color" LeBron 21, sneakerheads and LeBron fans alike are eagerly awaiting the opportunity to add this vibrant silhouette to their collection. With its bold design and dynamic color palette, the Nike LeBron 21 continues to solidify its place as one of the most coveted sneakers. Get ready to stand out from the crowd and make a statement with the Nike LeBron 21 "Multi-Color" colorway.

"Multi-Color" Nike LeBron 21

Image via JD Sports UK

The sneakers feature a very vibrant colorway, with a mismatched color scheme that will catch all the eyes on the court. One shoe features a green rubber sole and the other a yellow one, both semi-translucent. The left sneaker features a blue and purple midsole, while the right features a pink and purple midsole. The left sneaker features a pink-to-orange gradient base, while the right features a blue-to-green gradient. Both sneakers feature multi-colored details throughout the uppers, in a strong like pattern.

More Photos

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Nike LeBron 21 “Multi-Color” is releasing on May 1st, 2024. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $200 when they are released. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

Image via JD Sports UK

Image via JD Sports UK

