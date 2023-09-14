Nike LeBron 21 Officially Unveiled

Overall, LeBron James has delivered some incredible sneakers over the years. Although his signature models haven't always been the most popular, they still sell very well. Of course, this is due to the fact that he is one of the best basketball players of all time. Fans want to be like him, and that is especially true of young hoopers. Consequently, when they want to feel like a pro, they grab that player's shoes and cherish them. Next up for Nike, is the Nike LeBron 21, which is dropping just in time for the new season.

It seems unfathomable to think LeBron is entering his 21st season in the NBA. However, it is a reality that people need to recognize. Nike is excited about this season for LeBron, and for good reason. The LeBron 21 has been making the rounds online, and people are curious as to what this thing is going to look like. Well, fans don't need to think about it any longer. Below, you can find the official images for this brand-new shoe. As you can see, LeBron and Nike have gone for something simple yet effective.

Read More: Nike Dunk Low “Fir/Midnight Navy” Coming Soon

The Nike LeBron 21 Arrives

Firstly, you can see how this shoe resembles the Nike LeBron 20. However, there are a few different elements to this shoe that make it truly standout. The outsole here looks fantastic, and there is a seriously solid upper that will get fans excited. Moreover, this first colorway has a nice white and gold thing going on that fans are going to immediately appreciate. Simply put, this is a solid offering that will turn heads this upcoming season.

As it stands, the release date for this shoe and colorway still remains to be seen. However, we do imagine these will be dropping very soon. Either way, we cannot wait to see more colorways, very soon. Let us know what you think of this sneaker, in the comments section below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the sneaker world. We will be sure to bring you the biggest releases from the biggest brands.

Read More: Nike Air Force 1 Low “Just Do It” Officially Revealed