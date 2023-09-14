Nike Dunk Low “Fir/Midnight Navy” Coming Soon

The Nike Dunk Low is a popular classic in the sneaker world, known for its timeless appeal and comfort. It's a shoe that effortlessly combines style with everyday wearability. Exciting news is on the horizon! Nike is all set to drop an upcoming "Fir/Midnight Navy" colorway for the Dunk Low. This new edition offers a fresh twist with a combination of fir green and midnight navy shades, creating a striking and eye-catching look. The Dunk Low is all about comfort with its cushioned sole, ensuring your feet stay happy all day long.

Whether you're running errands or hanging out with friends, these sneakers have got your back. With its sleek design and iconic Nike logo, the Dunk Low pairs perfectly with jeans, shorts, or whatever you prefer. It's a versatile choice that adds a touch of classic style to any outfit. So, stay tuned for the "Fir/Midnight Navy" colorway release because it's bound to be a hit. Whether you're a sneaker enthusiast or someone who simply appreciates stylish and comfy shoes, the Nike Dunk Low is a must-have addition to your collection.

"Fir/Midnight Navy" Nike Dunk Low

Image via Nike

The sneakers feature a dark blue rubber sole and a clean white midsole, that features blue stitching up top. A white leather constructs the base of the uppers, with fir green leather overlays and a dark blue Nike Swoosh adding color. White laces and a white tongue complete the design. A blue Nike Swoosh is found on the tongue, and the heels feature "NIKE" in yellow stitching. Overall, this pair features a colorful look while maintaining a minimal feel.

More Photos

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Nike Dunk Low "Fir/Midnight Navy" will be released during the holiday of 2023. Also, these sneakers will have a retail price of $115 when they drop. As always, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

