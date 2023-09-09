Nike Dunk Low GS “Photo Blue” Release Details

The Nike Dunk Low GS is set to drop an exciting new "Photo Blue" colorway, and sneaker fans of all ages are buzzing with anticipation. These kicks combine a sleek design with a youthful vibe, making them a great choice for everyday wear. The "Photo Blue" color scheme blends various shades of blue with crisp white and bold black accents. This creates a fresh and vibrant look that's perfect for adding a pop of color to your outfit. Whether you're hitting the school hallways or hanging out with friends, these sneakers are a stylish choice.

The Nike Dunk Low GS is known for its classic silhouette and comfortable fit. With a low-top design and cushioned sole, they're perfect for all-day comfort and easy movement. Whether you're into skating or just want a stylish pair of kicks, these sneakers have got you covered. The "Photo Blue" colorway adds a fun and youthful twist to the Nike Dunk Low GS collection. Keep an eye out for their release date, and you'll have a chance to step up your sneaker game with these fresh kicks that bring a cool and casual vibe to your wardrobe. Don't miss out on the opportunity to rock this eye-catching colorway.

Read More: Air Jordan 8 “Playoffs” Coming Soon

"Photo Blue" Nike Dunk Low GS

The sneakers feature a vibrant photo blue rubber sole with a clean white midsole. A white leather base constructs the uppers, with prominent photo blue leather overlays. White laces and a white tongue complete the color scheme. Black accents include the Nike Swoosh on the sides, Nike branding on the tongues, and the heel tab which also contains white Nike stitching.

More Photos

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Nike Dunk Low GS “Photo Blue” will be released in 2023. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $90 when they drop, as this is a GS pair. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

Read More: Air Jordan 1 High Zoom CMFT 2 “Royal Pulse/Alpha Orange” Drop

[Via]