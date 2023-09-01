Nike Dunk Low GS “Padded Tongue” Officially Unveiled

A new tongue is coming to the Dunk Low.

BYBen Atkinson
The Nike Dunk Low GS is a stylish sneaker designed especially for kids and those with smaller feet. As part of the renowned Nike Dunk family, it boasts a straightforward yet fashionable look. This shoe is ideal for everyday activities and playtime. Available in an array of colors, the Nike Dunk Low GS allows kids to select their preferred style. It’s perfect for school, hanging out with friends, or enjoying active adventures. The shoe’s slip-on design makes it easy for kids to put on and take off, ensuring convenience for both parents and little ones.

What’s more, people appreciate the Nike Dunk Low GS for its comfort. With cushioning in the sole, kids can run and jump with comfort and confidence. This timeless design ensures that the sneakers remain stylish and relevant no matter the trends. Whether you’re a child looking for a comfortable and stylish shoe or someone in search of a smaller size, the Nike Dunk Low GS has you covered. It’s all about combining comfort, fashion, and fun for the young ones, making it a versatile choice for various occasions.

“Padded Tongue” Nike Dunk Low GS

Nike Dunk Low GS
Image via Nike

The sneakers feature a vibrant green rubber sole with a translucent rubber midsole. A beige durable mesh base with leather overlays constructs the uppers. An embedded Nike Swoosh and blue thick laces add finishing touches. The tongue, as you can guess, features extra padding and has a Nike Swoosh on top.

More Photos

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Nike Dunk Low GS “Padded Tongue will be released at some point in 2023. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $90 when they are released. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

Padded Tongue
Image via Nike
Nike Dunk Low GS
Image via Nike

About The Author
Ben Atkinson
Ben Atkinson is a sneaker content writer at HotNewHipHop, with expertise in web content writing, digital marketing and search engine optimization (SEO). Ben’s love for sneakers began when he was 13. He founded Midwest Soles, his sneaker reselling business. He bought and sold hundreds of popular sneakers and learned everything there is to know about the sneaker market. He eventually combined his passion for sneakers with his passion for writing and started covering sneaker releases and valuable sneaker reselling information. Ben has previously written for Sneaker Flippers, managing the site’s email newsletter to over 15,000 engaged readers with a focus on enhancing the click/open rate to increase the sale conversion rate overall. On top of this, Ben would also create written content for the site with a view to increasing web traffic and online sales through SEO optimization. His favorite sneakers are the Air Jordan 1 ‘Bred’ and the Nike x Parra Air Max 1.