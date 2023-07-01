Nike Dunk Low GS “Melon Tint” Official Photos

The Nike Dunk Low GS has emerged as a popular sneaker choice for the younger generation. Designed in the iconic Dunk silhouette, this grade school sizing version carries the same timeless appeal and versatility as its adult counterpart. The Nike Dunk Low’s resurgence has seen a remarkable rise in popularity among young sneaker enthusiasts, making it a must-have for kids and adolescents alike. With its clean lines and classic design, the Dunk Low GS easily complements a wide range of outfits, from casual to more stylish ensembles.

The shoe’s comfortable fit and durable construction caters to the active lifestyles of youngsters, ensuring it can withstand the rigors of everyday wear and play. The Nike Dunk Low GS has become a symbol of contemporary style and self-expression for the younger generation, fostering a growing community of young sneakerheads. As its popularity continues to soar, it is evident that the Nike Dunk Low has left a lasting impact on the sneaker culture, transcending age and garnering a dedicated fan base of all ages.

Read More: Nike Air Force 1 Low “Multi-Swoosh”

“Melon Tint” Nike Dunk Low

Image via Nike

The sneakers feature a white rubber sole and midsole. The upper is comprised of a light grey leather base with melon tint overlays. The Nike Swoosh and laces are a deeper orange, adding some vibrancy to the pair. The Nike branding on the heel and tongue are both orange, and the heel tab is light grey. Overall, this sneaker is great for kids and comes in a cohesive colorway.

More Photos

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Nike Dunk Low GS “Melon Tint” is releasing at some point during the Holiday of 2023. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $90, as this is a grade school-only release. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Read More: Nike LeBron NXXT Gen “Wolf Grey” Coming Soon

[Via]