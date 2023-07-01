Best Barbie Inspired Sneakers

In just a few days from now, the Barbie movie will be hitting theaters. Overall, this is a film that many have been waiting for. Although most of us are adults now, there are still some who have childhood memories associated with the dolls. While it was mainly considered a girl’s toy, there were plenty of boys out there tormenting their sisters by ripping hair off their heads or adding them to their G.I Joe fantasies. That said, a whole lot of pink sneakers will be worn this Friday, and to celebrate, we are looking at six Barbie-inspired sneakers.

Nike Dunk Low PS “Triple Pink”

Image via GOAT

Firstly, we have this incredible Nike Dunk Low on our list, in “Triple Pink.” Overall, there are a few shades of pink here, and they all blend together quite beautifully. From the light pink overlays to the hot pink Nike swoosh, this is a shoe that immediately jumps out at you. Moreover, it does a great job of matching the Barbie aesthetic. This is true even though the shoe has nothing to do with the movie.

Wmns New Balance 57/40 “Barbie”

Image via GOAT

One shoe that was made specifically to encapsulate Barbie, is this New Balance 57/40, pictured above. This women’s runner has a chunky silhouette that is very on-trend right now. Additionally, it contains those New Balance materials that work so well together. From there, we get a grey base with some pink overlays. This is a shoe that is truly hard to hate. We can even see Barbie herself wearing these.

Nike Dunk Low GS “Active Fuchsia”

Image via GOAT

Here we have yet another Pink Dunk. However, this time the shoe is much more straightforward in terms of its colors. Firstly, we get a white leather base with some fuchsia overlays. This is the two-toned aesthetic the Nike Dunk Low is known for, and it works very well. Although, if you don’t like hotter shades of pink, then these will not be to your tastes.

Cardi B x Wmns Reebok Classic Leather V2 “Pink Fusion”

Image via GOAT

Next up on the list, we have a collaboration between Cardi B and Reebok on the Classic Leather V2. Overall, this is simply a gorgeous shoe. The chunky aesthetics are fantastic here, and the monochromatic hot pink look is to die for. This is truly a shoe that encapsulates Cardi B and her vibrant personality. It may not be for everyone, but for those who like something different, these are a must-have.

Adidas x Balenciaga Wmns Triple S Sneaker “Neon Pink”

Image via GOAT

The most expensive entry on our list is a collaboration between Adidas and Balenciaga on the famed Triple S. This “Neon Pink” color scheme douses the entire shoe in some vibrant pink that immediately makes its presence known. From there, we get some bright white stripes on the sides, which tells you these are Adidas-affiliated. Overall, this is one of those shoes for the ballers out there. It’s fire nonetheless.

Barbie The Movie x Crocs Mega Crush Clog “Electric Pink”

Image via GOAT

Lastly, we have a shoe that is an official Crocs collaboration with the Barbie movie coming on Friday. This is the Crocs Mega Crush Clog in “Electric Pink.” It is a platform Croc that comes with plenty of decorations that fans can customize to their heart’s content. Overall, it does a great job of honoring the spirit of the film, and if you like off the wall footwear, these will be for you.

Let us know which of these shoes is your favorite, in the comments section down below.