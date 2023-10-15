Nike Dunk Low GS “Brown Plaid” Drop Details

The Nike Dunk Low GS is a popular sneaker in the youth market. It boasts a timeless design that's loved by many. Recently, Nike announced an exciting addition to the Dunk Low GS lineup – the "Brown Plaid" colorway. The "Brown Plaid" Dunk Low GS features a distinctive plaid pattern in earthy brown tones, setting it apart from other models. This new colorway showcases Nike's commitment to innovation while maintaining the classic Dunk silhouette. The Dunk Low GS offers excellent comfort and style for kids and smaller-footed adults.

Its low-top design and padded collar ensure a snug fit, making it perfect for everyday wear or skateboarding. With its durable construction, the Dunk Low GS is well-suited for active lifestyles. Whether at school, the skatepark, or casual outings, these sneakers provide reliable performance and fashion-forward appeal. The "Brown Plaid" Dunk Low GS will make waves, appealing to those who seek a fresh and distinctive look. Nike continues to deliver exciting options within the Dunk line, solidifying its status as a sneaker icon for all generations.

"Brown Plaid" Nike Dunk Low GS

The sneakers feature a dark brown rubber sole and a clean white midsole. The upper is comprised of a white leather base with brown leather overlays. The Nike Swoosh features a brown plaid design and the laces are a thinner material. The Nike branding on the heel and tongue are both light stitching, and the heel tab is brown plaid. Overall, this sneaker is great for kids and comes in a cohesive colorway.

More Photos

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Nike Dunk Low GS “Brown Plaid” will be released in November 2023. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $95, as this is a grade school-only release. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

