Nike Dunk Low GS “Cool Grey” Releases October 1st

A new Nike Dunk Low GS is here.

BYBen Atkinson
Nike Dunk Low GS “Cool Grey” Releases October 1st

The Nike Dunk Low GS is a beloved sneaker for young athletes and sneaker enthusiasts alike, known for its stylish design and comfort. Upcoming in the Dunk Low GS collection is the "Cool Grey" colorway, with a dash of blue accents. This combination of colors gives the shoe a fresh and contemporary look, appealing to both kids and teens. The Dunk Low GS is designed with the active lifestyle of young wearers in mind, offering durability and support for various activities. Its low-top design and padded collar provide all-day comfort.

The "Cool Grey" iteration adds a touch of sophistication to the Dunk Low GS, making it suitable for both school and play. The inclusion of blue accents adds a playful element to the overall design, allowing young sneakerheads to express their unique style. Whether it's on the basketball court or hanging out with friends, the Nike Dunk Low GS in the "Cool Grey" colorway is set to be a hit among the younger crowd, combining fashion-forward aesthetics with practicality for active lifestyles.

Read More: Nike Air Max Plus x Patta “FC Barcelona” Official Release Date

"Cool Grey" Nike Dunk Low

Nike Dunk Low GS
Image via Nike

The sneakers feature a blue rubber sole and a clean white midsole. The upper is comprised of a white leather base with grey leather overlays. The Nike Swoosh and laces are a deeper light grey, adding some consistency to the pair. The Nike branding on the heel and tongue are both blue, and the heel tab is light grey. Overall, this sneaker is great for kids and comes in a cohesive colorway.

More Photos

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Nike Dunk Low GS “Cool Grey” is releasing on October 1st. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $90, as this is a grade school-only release. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

Cool Grey
Image via Nike
Nike Dunk Low GS
Image via Nike

Read More: Nike SB Blazer Mid x Welcome Skateboarding First Look

[Via]

  • Link Copied to Clipboard!
About The Author
Ben Atkinson
Ben Atkinson is a sneaker content writer at HotNewHipHop, with expertise in web content writing, digital marketing and search engine optimization (SEO). Ben’s love for sneakers began when he was 13. He founded Midwest Soles, his sneaker reselling business. He bought and sold hundreds of popular sneakers and learned everything there is to know about the sneaker market. He eventually combined his passion for sneakers with his passion for writing and started covering sneaker releases and valuable sneaker reselling information. Ben has previously written for Sneaker Flippers, managing the site’s email newsletter to over 15,000 engaged readers with a focus on enhancing the click/open rate to increase the sale conversion rate overall. On top of this, Ben would also create written content for the site with a view to increasing web traffic and online sales through SEO optimization. His favorite sneakers are the Air Jordan 1 ‘Bred’ and the Nike x Parra Air Max 1.