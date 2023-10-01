Nike Dunk Low GS “Cool Grey” Releases October 1st

The Nike Dunk Low GS is a beloved sneaker for young athletes and sneaker enthusiasts alike, known for its stylish design and comfort. Upcoming in the Dunk Low GS collection is the "Cool Grey" colorway, with a dash of blue accents. This combination of colors gives the shoe a fresh and contemporary look, appealing to both kids and teens. The Dunk Low GS is designed with the active lifestyle of young wearers in mind, offering durability and support for various activities. Its low-top design and padded collar provide all-day comfort.

The "Cool Grey" iteration adds a touch of sophistication to the Dunk Low GS, making it suitable for both school and play. The inclusion of blue accents adds a playful element to the overall design, allowing young sneakerheads to express their unique style. Whether it's on the basketball court or hanging out with friends, the Nike Dunk Low GS in the "Cool Grey" colorway is set to be a hit among the younger crowd, combining fashion-forward aesthetics with practicality for active lifestyles.

Read More: Nike Air Max Plus x Patta “FC Barcelona” Official Release Date

"Cool Grey" Nike Dunk Low

Image via Nike

The sneakers feature a blue rubber sole and a clean white midsole. The upper is comprised of a white leather base with grey leather overlays. The Nike Swoosh and laces are a deeper light grey, adding some consistency to the pair. The Nike branding on the heel and tongue are both blue, and the heel tab is light grey. Overall, this sneaker is great for kids and comes in a cohesive colorway.

More Photos

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Nike Dunk Low GS “Cool Grey” is releasing on October 1st. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $90, as this is a grade school-only release. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Read More: Nike SB Blazer Mid x Welcome Skateboarding First Look

[Via]