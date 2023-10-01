Nike Air Max Plus x Patta “FC Barcelona” Official Release Date

This pair is dropping sooner than we thought.

BYBen Atkinson
The Nike Air Max Plus is a sneaker known for its unique design. With its distinctive wavy upper and visible Air cushioning, it stands out. Initially designed for running, it has evolved into a stylish option. Its popularity stems from its comfort and striking appearance. The Air Max Plus offers various color combinations, catering to different styles. The Nike Air Max Plus continues to be a symbol of both sport and street culture, maintaining its impact in the world of sneakers.

Patta is a renowned streetwear brand with global influence. Based in Amsterdam, it offers a diverse range of clothing and accessories. Patta's designs are bold and reflect urban culture. Since its inception, the brand has collaborated with various artists and labels, further enhancing its reputation. Patta's impact on street fashion is significant, resonating with those who appreciate its authentic and distinctive style. With a strong online and physical presence, Patta remains a major player in the streetwear scene.

“FC Barcelona” Patta x Nike Air Max Plus

Image via Nike

The sneakers feature a black rubber sole with a black and white midsole. The midsole features multiple air bubbles, a staple of the Nike Air Max family. A gradient mesh constructs the uppers, transitioning from blue to purple with red tones. The laces feature the FC Barcelona emblem, and the sides boast two Nike Swooshes. The Patta logo is located on the tongue, and the "Tuned Air" is on the heel.

More Photos

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Nike Air Max Plus x Patta “FC Barcelona” will be released on October 13th. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $210 when they are released. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

Image via Nike
Image via Nike

About The Author
Ben Atkinson
Ben Atkinson is a sneaker content writer at HotNewHipHop, with expertise in web content writing, digital marketing and search engine optimization (SEO). Ben’s love for sneakers began when he was 13. He founded Midwest Soles, his sneaker reselling business. He bought and sold hundreds of popular sneakers and learned everything there is to know about the sneaker market. He eventually combined his passion for sneakers with his passion for writing and started covering sneaker releases and valuable sneaker reselling information. Ben has previously written for Sneaker Flippers, managing the site’s email newsletter to over 15,000 engaged readers with a focus on enhancing the click/open rate to increase the sale conversion rate overall. On top of this, Ben would also create written content for the site with a view to increasing web traffic and online sales through SEO optimization. His favorite sneakers are the Air Jordan 1 ‘Bred’ and the Nike x Parra Air Max 1.