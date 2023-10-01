Nike Air Force 1 Low Winterized “Phantom/Cargo Khaki” Revealed

The Nike Air Force 1 Low Winterized is a rugged yet stylish sneaker designed to conquer the elements. Its durable construction and timeless design make it a winter-ready essential. The upcoming "Phantom/Cargo Khaki" colorway is a versatile choice for the much colder months. With a muted palette of Phantom gray and Cargo Khaki green, it seamlessly blends into any winter wardrobe. The premium materials ensure durability and protection against the harshest weather conditions.

This winterized edition retains the iconic Air Force 1 silhouette, featuring a robust leather upper and a snug inner lining to keep your feet warm and dry. The chunky sole provides excellent traction on slippery surfaces, making it perfect for snowy days. Whether you're navigating city streets or hitting the trails, the Nike Air Force 1 Low Winterized "Phantom/Cargo Khaki" offers a blend of style and functionality. Stay comfortable, confident, and ready for anything this winter with this dependable footwear choice.

"Phantom/Cargo Khaki" Nike Air Force 1 Low Winterized

The sneakers feature a dark olive green rubber sole and a phantom midsole. A phantom durable material constructs the uppers, with more waterproof overlays. A phantom Nike Swoosh adorns the sides, and textured laces complete the design. Nike Air branding is located on the heels, and Nike branding is found on the cargo khaki tongue. Overall, this pair is built to handle the tough conditions, but it also features a clean colorway that will keep you looking good in the snowier months.

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Nike Air Force 1 Low Winterized "Phantom/Cargo Khaki" will be released on October 1st. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $135 when they drop.

