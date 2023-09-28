Air Jordan 8 Winterized “Gunsmoke” Release Details

The Air Jordan 8 Winterized is a rugged sneaker ready for harsh weather. It boasts durability and style. The upcoming "Gunsmoke" colorway combines black and silver for a sleek look. This new edition is perfect for winter. It features a water-resistant upper, keeping your feet dry. The neoprene tongue provides extra insulation. The iconic Jordan straps offer stability and support. The outsole has excellent traction on slippery surfaces. Overall, this pair caters to the colder months, and it's hitting the shelves just in time for the harsher weather.

The silver accents add a touch of sophistication. It's designed for those who don't compromise on style or function. Whether on the court or in the elements, the Air Jordan 8 Winterized "Gunsmoke" keeps you ahead of the game. Get ready to step out in confidence, even when the weather turns fierce. Elevate your sneaker game with this winter-ready classic. With its bold design and winterized features, the "Gunsmoke" colorway is a must-have for sneaker enthusiasts looking to make a statement in any season.

"Gunsmoke" Air Jordan 8 Winterized

Image via Nike

The sneaekrs feature a black rubber sole with a black and silver midsoke. A black, water-resistant material constructs the uppers and will protect your foot from all of the weather. More padding is included in the sock liner, to keep you warm during the freezing temperatures. Also, silver accents include the strap and outlining the Jumpman logo on the tongues. Overall, this pair is built to last and features a simple black and silver color combination.

More Photos

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Air Jordan 8 Winterized “Gunsmoke” will be released on November 27th. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $210 when they drop. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

Image via Nike

