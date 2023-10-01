Puma MB.01 “Breast Cancer Awareness Month” Release Details

The Puma MB.01 stands as LaMelo Ball's signature basketball sneaker, designed to reflect his unique playing style and personality. Crafted with precision, this sneaker embodies both performance and flair. The MB.01 showcases a high-top silhouette, providing ankle support that aligns with LaMelo's agile movements on the court. Its innovative construction combines lightweight materials with responsive cushioning, optimizing performance while maintaining comfort. LaMelo's personal touch is evident in the design, featuring his signature logo and intricate detailing that pays homage to his journey in the sport.

The sneaker's style effortlessly blends performance and fashion, making it suitable for both the game and off-court moments. Puma's commitment to quality and technology is evident in the MB.01's craftsmanship, ensuring durability and functionality for intense basketball sessions. The unique colorways and attention to detail further highlight LaMelo's influence on the design. In essence, the Puma MB.01 is more than a basketball sneaker; it's a representation of LaMelo's dedication and individuality. With its fusion of performance and aesthetics, this signature sneaker amplifies his presence on the court while resonating with his fans' admiration for his distinct approach to the game.

Read More: Air Jordan 1 Zoom CMFT 2 “Sanddrift/Cave Purple” Unveiled

"Breast Cancer Awareness Month" Puma MB.01

Image via Puma

The sneakers feature a vibrant pink rubber sole with a pink midsole. An all-pink mesh upper constructs the sneakers. The tongues and toebox both display the Breat Cancer embem. Overall, these sneakers feature a clean and cohesive all-pink colorway. Engineered with performance in mind, these sneakers are built to hold up on the basketball court. The sneaekrs are a great way to support an amazing cause.

More Photos

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Puma MB.01 "Breast Cancer Awareness Month" was released on September 29th. Also, the retail price of the sneakers is $125. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

Image via Puma

Image via Puma

Read More: Nike Terminator High “Slim & Husky’s Pizza” Officially Revealed

[Via]