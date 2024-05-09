Puma MB.03 “Be You” Dropping Later This Month

LaMelo Ball's signature basketball sneaker, the Puma MB.03, is a blend of style and performance, epitomized by its upcoming "Be You" colorway featuring vibrant green, purple, and pink hues. Reflecting LaMelo's distinct on-court style, these bold colors make a statement, perfect for those who dare to stand out. Engineered by Puma for top basketball performance, the MB.03 offers the comfort, support, and grip essential for the game.

Puma's commitment to basketball innovation and style shines through in this signature sneaker. The "Toxic" colorway is poised to make waves, appealing to athletes and fashion-forward individuals alike. With LaMelo Ball's creative input, the Puma MB.03 "Be You" brings a fresh perspective to the basketball scene, seamlessly blending fashion with function. Whether you're hitting the court or the streets, the MB.03 is designed to elevate your game and your style. Get ready to make a statement with the vibrant "Be You" colorway, showcasing the perfect fusion of performance and aesthetics.

"Be You" Puma MB.03

The sneakers boast a green rubber sole and a vibrant green and pink midsole with a slime-like design blending into the uppers. Also, crafted from a combination of purple and pink materials with subtle green accents, the tongues and heels showcase LaMelo and Puma branding in matching hues. Further, this eye-catching colorway is sure to turn heads on the basketball court, and with their performance-driven design, these sneakers are ideal for the game.

More Photos

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Puma MB.03 “Be You” will be released on May 24th. Also, these sneakers will have a retail price of $125 when they drop. As always, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

