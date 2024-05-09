Travis Scott's Historic Jordan Brand Signature Collection Launch

Mercedes-Benz G-Class Electrifies Los Angeles World Premiere - Inside
Travis Scott performs at the Mercedes-Benz all new G-Class Los Angeles star-studded world premiere held at Franklin Canyon Park on April 23, 2024 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Gilbert Flores/WWD via Getty Images)

Travis is dropping a clothing collection with Jumpman.

Travis Scott is rewriting the rules, not just in music, but in fashion, culture, and more. The multi-talented artist, producer, and Cactus Jack label founder is changing the game once again with his inaugural Jordan Brand shoe and apparel collection. Breaking new ground, Travis Scott becomes the first non-athlete to debut his signature sneaker and apparel line with Jordan Brand. The CJ1 T-REXX, formerly known as Jumpman Jack, is a testament to his influence and vision. Crafted with precision and style, the shoe boasts a unique blend of materials, including full-grain leather, nubuck, and canvas, ensuring both durability and flair.

It's not just a shoe; it's a statement, with Travis Scott logos and graphics adorning every detail, from the outsole to the tongue. Available in captivating "Dark Mocha and University Red" colorways, as well as an exclusive "University Red" option, the CJ1 T-REXX is already making waves. The shoe, designed to Travis Scott's exact specifications, features a rubber-wrapped sidewall for stability and a forefoot strap for containment. And let's not forget the distinctive wear-away "Jack" graphic on the outsole and the iconic Cactus Jack smiley logo on the heel, adding a touch of Travis Scott's signature style to every step.

Jordan Brand x Travis Scott

Accompanying the shoe release is the Cactus Jack x T-REXX apparel collection, available exclusively on shop.travisscott.com. Designed by Travis Scott himself, the collection offers a range of premium heavyweight cotton T-shirts, fleece hoodies, pants, accessories, and more. Elevating basics with heavyweight fabrics, wash treatments, and co-branded finishes, the Signature Apparel Collection is a must-have for fans of Travis Scott and Jordan Brand alike.

Today, the campaign video for T-REXX, directed by Gabriel Moses, premieres. Join Travis Scott and Ye, along with their children, in this exclusive glimpse. Watch here.

More Details

Travis Scott's historic collaboration with Jordan Brand on this new collaboration is currently available at travisscott.com right now. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

About The Author
Ben Atkinson
Ben Atkinson is a sneaker content writer at HotNewHipHop, with expertise in web content writing, digital marketing and search engine optimization (SEO). Ben’s love for sneakers began when he was 13. He founded Midwest Soles, his sneaker reselling business. He bought and sold hundreds of popular sneakers and learned everything there is to know about the sneaker market. He eventually combined his passion for sneakers with his passion for writing and started covering sneaker releases and valuable sneaker reselling information. Ben has previously written for Sneaker Flippers, managing the site’s email newsletter to over 15,000 engaged readers with a focus on enhancing the click/open rate to increase the sale conversion rate overall. On top of this, Ben would also create written content for the site with a view to increasing web traffic and online sales through SEO optimization. His favorite sneakers are the Air Jordan 1 ‘Bred’ and the Nike x Parra Air Max 1.
