Travis Scott Teases New Album

Travis Scott has claimed that he has been working on a new album while touring. "R U in my mind or what??" Scott wrote on X in response to a fan musing about a similar concept. Furthermore, Scott shared images of him posted up in a makeshift recording studio at what he claims is his recent Boston show. The news comes a day after Scott previewed a new track at an afterparty. The track had a slow, laid-back beat. Furthermore, it appeared to incorporate a sample of an eagle screech into the track before the vocals began. At this time, no other details about the song are available.

There are eight stops left on his Circus Maximus Tour, which has been ongoing since October 2023. Penn State, Milwaukee, St. Paul, Chicago, Columbus, Miami, and Orlando will also host tour stops across the rest of January. However, the tour will end with a February 3 show in St. Louis. Originally, the tour would have ended in Orlando. However, the January 3 show in St. Louis was rescheduled to the end of the tour.

Travis Scott Damages Stanley Cup

Meanwhile, Scott's January 9 concert in Montreal reportedly went so hard that it damaged a Stanley Cup trophy displayed at the venue. According to Bell Center security, Scott's recent show knocked three of the Canadiens' 24 trophies off their displays. Later, fans noted that the 1923-24 trophy had been removed entirely, with security stating that it had been "damaged" and had been removed for repairs.

Elsewhere, December saw a pair of Air Jordans that Scott gave to a fan during Rolling Loud Germany recently sold for nearly $10,000 at auction. The shoes were sold through Goldin Auctions for $9760 after a 29-bid auction in December 2023. This saw the lot fall just shy of the $10,000 estimate Goldin had given it. Scott had gifted the shoes to an Egyptian fan after bringing the man up on stage. It was one of several impromptu clothing giveaways Scott did in his pre-Utopia festival circuit.

