Travis Scott Teases "JackBoys 2," Brings Out 21 Savage In Atlanta

Travis Scott has hinted that he is working on JackBoys 2. While signing autographs for fans, one asked Scott about the rumored projects. "It's in the works!" Scott shouted back, leading to much excitement. Of course, Scott has already released Utopia this year but it seems that he's already back on the production wagon. The original JackBoys album came out in 2019 and hit No. 1 on the Billboard Album 200. Fans have been clamoring for a follow-up ever since.

Elsewhere, it also appeared that 21 Savage has made a swift return to the US after his European tour. Savage appeared in Atlanta alongside Scott to perform "TOPIA Twins", their collab from Utopia. Scott made a few stand-in appearances for Savage during the "It's All A Blur" Tour before Savage acquired his green card. They had previously performed the song in the US earlier this year. However, the reception was equally electric this time around.

21 Savage Honored By Arsenal FC

As for Savage, as mentioned he just finished up his first-ever European tour. As part of that, the British-born rapper received a warm welcome at Arsenal FC. Arsenal presented Savage with a custom #21 Savage jersey. The #21 jersey is currently worn by Fábio Vieira, who joined the Gunners from Porto in 2022. After the game, Savage also linked up with Emil Smith Rowe, Arsenal's 23-year-old midfielder. Also following the game, the Emirates Stadium made sure to play Savage's bar from "Circo Loco" about the team winning the Premier League.

Savage couldn't have picked a better game to attend. Arsenal dismantled French side Lens, scoring six goals to officially win their Champions League group. However, Arsenal have one more match in the group stage. The Gunners travel to the Netherlands to face second-place PSV in mid-December. Furthermore, Arsenal sits two points clear at the top of the Premier League. The Gunner did their part, beating Wolves 2-1. However, they were helped out by Manchester City drawing 3-3 with Spurs to widen the gap at the top of the table.

Travis Scott Brings Out Savage

