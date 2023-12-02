Travis Scott Brings Out Future During Brooklyn Performance

Travis Scott brought the heat to Brookyln! In a scorching display of musical talent, Future surprised performed with Scott in the city. The electrifying performance showcased the fusion of two hip-hop titans, as they seamlessly performed hits such as "712PM" and "I Serve The Base," leaving the audience in awe. This rendezvous comes hot on the heels of Travis Scott's recent Miami Utopia tour stop, where he stunned fans by bringing out Quavo to join him on stage. It seems that Travis is on a mission to turn every show stop into an unforgettable spectacle. And the Brooklyn show was no exception.

As "712PM" reverberated through the venue, Travis emerged with an undeniable swagger, commanding the stage with his trademark charisma. The crowd, already hyped up by the anticipation of witnessing two rap giants share the spotlight, erupted into a chorus of cheers. The energy in the room was palpable, setting the tone for a memorable night. Enter Future, who turned things up a notch. The chemistry between Future and Travis unfolded like a symphony. "I Serve The Base" followed suit, with both artists delivering their verses with a raw intensity that resonated with every beat of the music.

Read More: Kendall Jenner Poses With Kylie & Travis Scott's Son Aire In New Christmas Photos

Travis Scott And Future Shut Brooklyn Down

The chemistry between Future and Travis Scott was nothing short of magical, as they fed off each other's energy. Creating an atmosphere that transcended the boundaries of a typical concert. Social media platforms quickly caught wind of the performance. "Bro perform i serve the base crazyyy," one person said. "What the crowd doing," one person noted, commenting on the crowd being dry. "Lil ass crowd wtf," another pointed out.

The show seemed intimate and the crowd genuinely seemed surprised to witness the moment. However, Future and Travis undeniably make a great duo. Do you want to see more collabs from these two? Fortunately, Scott says he's been making music while on tour, so we may see more from the duo in the near future. Have you gotten a chance to see Travis in concert yet as part of his Utopia tour? Let us know your thoughts on HNHH!

Read More: Travis Scott Announces He's Been Making New Music While On Tour